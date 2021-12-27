Arch Bishop Tutu was the last of his kind – Buba Marwa

The Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has described the late South African Nobel Laureate and Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu as a titanic figure of non-violent struggle, human rights and evangelism in Africa.

The NDLEA Chief, a former Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, in a statement stated that the renowned clergyman would be remembered for his stand against apartheid in his country through non-violent means similar to Mahatma Gandhi’s approach in India.

Commiserating with Tutu’s family, the Christendom, the people and government of South Africa, Gen. Marwa said the world would surely miss the ‘Arch,’ as he was fondly called, as the last of a kind.