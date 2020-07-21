President Muhammadu Buhari’s friend, Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua has been buried according to islamic rites. The funeral was attended by close friends, top government officials and family members of the prominent northern elite.

The shehu shagari Mosque in Abuja has recieved an unusual set of visitors, mourners grieving the death of Mallam Isa Funtua a foremost journalist, a prominent philantrophist and a close ally of president muhammadu Buhari.

In a press statement signed by Garuba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, President Buhari said the death of his friend Ismaila Isa Funtua has created a huge gap as he has consistently

stood by him in his political journey.

The same sentiment was shared among friends of the man who was a life patron of the international press institute and former president of the newspapers proprietors association of Nigeria. Words flowed freely to describe the life and times of Ismaila Isa Funtua.

Salatu Janaza, Islamic prayers offered for repose of the soul of the Nigerian statesman who served as a federal minister in the second republic and was a very influential figure in the Buhari administration.

After prayers, the body of the 78 year old founding managing director of The Democrat Newspaper was moved to Gudu cemetery in Abuja where he was interred.

For his Family, friends, and associates, A good man goes home.