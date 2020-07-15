The trial of alleged kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala also known as Wadume and 6 others continue at the Federal high Abuja, before Justice Binta Nyako

At the last adjourned date, the prosecution presented his 6th witness, one Habila Samuel, a police officer attached to the intelligence response team.

The witness gave his findings from investigations on what transpired in Ibi, Taraba State on August 6th 2019 when soldiers allegedly shot at the police vehicle conveying the arrested Wadume, killing three operatives and two civilians.

6 AK47 rifles was recovered from the defendants during the cause of the investigation.

The prosecuting counsel tendered the arms as evidence, which was admitted by the court.

The prosecuting counsel also sought to tender Copies of the witnesses statement, but this was objected to by counsel to the 2nd and 6th defendants.

The counsel told the court that statements made by their clients were made under duress and inhumane treatment.