Trial of Naira Marley stalled over absence of prosecution witness

The alleged cybercrime trial of popular musician, Azeez Fashola, a.k.a Naira Marley didn’t progress on Tuesday at the Federal High Court in Lagos, owing to the absence of a witness for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission prosecuting the case.

Augustine Anosike is a forensic analyst testifying as the second prosecution witness in the case.

Mr Anosike who concluded his evidence-in-chief on October 27, was scheduled for cross examination on Tuesday.

But When the case was called, EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo informed the court that his witness was unavoidably away in his village, on what he termed “compassionate grounds”, adding that he was only informed of the development at about 9:30am that day.

Responding, lead defense counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN) lamented the delay, and urged the prosecution to ensure that adequate information reaches him sooner if a similar circumstance occurs.

Following the parties’ agreement, the court adjourned till February 16 and 17, 2022 for continuation of trial.

Naira Marley has been standing trial since May 20, 2019, on an 11-count charge bordering on cyber crimes.

According to the EFCC, the defendant committed the offences on different dates between November 26, 2018 and December 11, 2018, as well as May 10, 2019.

The EFCC claimed that some of the credit cards discovered in Marley’s residence bore the fictitious names Nicole Louise Malyon and Timea Fedorne Tatar.

These, the agency alleged, were used in furtherance of internet scams.

Naira Marley, who sang the hit songs ‘it’s a goal’ and ‘Am I a