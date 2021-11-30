Matawalle presents N160.2bn to Zamfara Assembly as 2022 budget

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has presented the budget for year 2022 to the state House of Assembly.

Mr Matawalle presented a total sum of One hundred and sixty Billion , two hundred and eighty million , five hundred and eleven thousand naira to the Assembly

Eighty Billion, one hundred and eighteen million, Six hundred and fifty thousand as recurrent. The capital has eighty Billion ,Sixty six million, eight hundred and fifty Six thousand Naira

During the formal presentation of the budget, Governor Matawalle says it is to consolidate the efforts of his administration for the past two years, adding the budget is significant to the state.