The hearing in the alleged sexual assault case of Nollywood star Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly called Baba Ijesha, has been extended to Tuesday this week by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja.

This came after the court saw the claimed victim’s mother, Damilola Adekoya, aka princess, record the CCTV footage.

The first prosecution witness, the comedienne, delivered the clip to the court during her testimony, and she was led in evidence by the state’s lead lawyer, Adeyemi Olayinka, the director of public prosecution.

According to the rules of the child rights laws and the administration of criminal justice act, journalists and members of the public were prevented from viewing the clip. In the courtroom, only the judge and her orderlies, the accused, the witness, and their attorneys were present.

Princess testified that she first met the accused in 2008 when he approached her for a professional partnership.

She claimed that she agreed to let him stay the night in the flat at one occasion, and that her child, the victim, became preoccupied and her grades drop drastically.

The witness also described how she learned from the minor that the accused actor had sexually abused her twice before installing a camera in her home and inviting the defendant to come and see a script in 2014. She left him alone with the victim and claimed he began indecently kissing and caressing her daughter.

she added that when he was caught and taken to the police station, he offered her money and promised that he would never do it again.

Princess will be cross examined on Tuesday by the lead defence counsel, Babatunde Ogala, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Baba Ijesha was arrested in April 2021, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old.

He was charged with indecent treatment of a child, defilement of a minor, sexual assault by penetration, attempted sexual assault by penetration, and sexual assault, all of which are against the Lagos State Criminal Law, 2015. He pleaded not guilty to the six accusations.

The accused was granted bail in the sum of two million naira.

The judge also ordered that he provide two sureties, a blood relation resident in Lagos with evidence of paying income tax in the last three years, and a lawyer, whose qualifying certificates must be verified by the court.

The case which still maintains great interest, has been accelerated hearing and is billed to continue till Wednesday this week.