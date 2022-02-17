TRCN to train 45,000 teachers in 24 states

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), with the support of the United Nations Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF), will train 45,000 teachers across 24 states in digital literacy and distance learning.

Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, TRCN’s Registrar/Chief Executive, said the training was for teachers in public schools during a press conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Advertisement

In the initial batch of 45,000 teachers to be trained, 30,000 from 16 states will be chosen.

The 16 focal states are Benue, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kebbi, Katsina, Plateau, Taraba and Zamfara and four others.

Advertisement

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, had graciously extended to 8 more states: Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Ekiti, Lagos, Osun, Oyo, and Rivers after the circle of 16 focal states was completed, according to Ajiboye.

According to TRCN Boss, the overarching goals of the program include closing the gap left by the pandemic’s outbreak, which significantly impacted the country’s education system.

Advertisement

It also aims to provide teachers and school leaders with chances for professional development in the use of technology in the classroom, as well as distance learning approaches that may be used both online and offline to continue learning.

Again, the goal is to train teachers and school administrators in emergency planning and response in order to ensure a secure school environment, including COVID-19, and to help students build resilience against future shocks.