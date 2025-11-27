Matthew Ashimolowo, founder of the Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), has called on the Federal Government to incorporate security training into the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme to help address rising insecurity in Nigeria. Speaking in a Thursday interview with Channels...

Matthew Ashimolowo, founder of the Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), has called on the Federal Government to incorporate security training into the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme to help address rising insecurity in Nigeria.

Speaking in a Thursday interview with Channels Television, Ashimolowo suggested that integrating NYSC members into national security efforts could strengthen early detection of threats at the community level.

“Our NYSC guys, we should train all of them to the point where they see somebody smoking hemp, not even committing any crime, they swing into action; then security level will increase,” he said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

The cleric urged Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu’s initiatives aimed at improving national security, noting that every citizen has a role to play. “Let’s stand behind our president now that he has called for more policing. Let’s stand behind our president now that he has called for more soldiers,” he stated.

Ashimolowo emphasised the importance of harnessing Nigeria’s youth population, which he said constitutes about 60 percent of the nation, in security efforts. He recommended adopting a model similar to Israel, where young citizens actively serve in national defence.

“Every time I go to Israel, I’m amazed Israel’s army are 18-year-olds. You serve in Israel’s army from 18 to 22. All our NYSC guys, we should train all of them,” he said, adding that such training would foster vigilance and strengthen the country’s internal security framework.

On the topic of state police, Ashimolowo warned of potential misuse, cautioning that it “may work, but it will end up being the personal army of somebody who will begin to use it at some point to terrorize others.”

The cleric concluded by urging Nigerians to unite in supporting national security initiatives and nation-building. “Let’s raise the security level, let’s make our people proud to be Nigerians, let’s tap into the brain in our nation. I believe we have leadership that wants to make things work. Let’s support him; let’s be behind him,” he said.

“But above all, in my opinion, everyone should go on security maintenance,” Ashimolowo added.