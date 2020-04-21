Tottenham Hotspur’s South Korean striker Son Heung-min has reported to a marines boot camp to begin three weeks of military service in his home country of South Korea.

With the premier League on hold over the Coronavirus pandemic, the 27-year-old opted to return home and undertake the compulsory military training.

Basic training in the army is four weeks, but three weeks in the marines and navy.

The Premier League has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus and no date has been set for a resumption.