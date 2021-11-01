Breaking News

Tottenham sacks manager, Santo after 4 months, begins search for new coach

Tottenham sacks manager, Nuno Santo after 4 months, begins search for new coach

Tottenham sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday after only four months of being in charge following their fifth defeat in 10 Premier League games.

Spurs were beaten 3-0 at home by Manchester United on Saturday, with fans booing and chanting “You don’t know what you’re doing” at the former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici are said to have met on Sunday to discuss the future of the Portuguese manager.

Nuno and his coaching staff were “relieved of their duties,” according to a club statement issued on Monday.

Spurs stated that a further coaching update would be provided in due course.

Former Chelsea and Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte, who previously worked with Paratici at Juventus, is the bookies’ favorite to take over, with Sky italia reporting Conte is set to fly to London for talks.

Nuno, 47, was appointed as the club’s new manager on June 30, succeeding Jose Mourinho, who was fired in April.

After former Spurs managers Mauricio Pochettino, Conte, Paulo Fonseca, and Gennaro Gattuso were all linked with the job, the ex-Valencia and Porto manager was appointed.

Tottenham started the season with three 1-0 victories, including one over defending champions Manchester City, but their form quickly deteriorated.

They’ve lost five of their last seven Premier League games and are currently in eighth place, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Nuno lost seven of his 17 games in all competitions, with fans who craved attacking football increasingly frustrated by his conservative style.
A statement from Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust said the organisation took no pleasure in Nuno’s departure.

Spurs fans are desperate to compete for a place in Europe’s premier competition after missing out on the competition for the past two seasons.

Under Pochettino, they were consistent top-four finishers, reaching the Champions League final in 2019, but they have not won any silverware since 2008.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

COVID-19: Ondo places 11 persons in isolation

TVCN
Apr 9, 2020

In Ondo state, eleven persons have been placed in isolation for having contact with the military officer…

Oshodi politician and NURTW boss, Rasaq Bello shot dead

TVCN
May 30, 2017

There was chaos in Shogunle, Oshodi on Monday, which turned violent and led to the death of a politician…

Ex-Ondo lawmaker dumps PDP for AD

TVCN
Nov 16, 2016

A former member of Ondo State House of Assembly, Akindele Adeniyi has resigned his membership from People's…

Latest Breaking News in Zamfara State: Nigerian Troops kill 58 bandits, destroy 18 camps in Zamfara

Nigerian Troops kill 58 bandits, destroy 18 camps in Zamfara

TVCN
Sep 8, 2021

The ongoing fight against banditry and kidnapping by joined troops of the Nigerian armed forces in Zamfara…

TVC News Special Reports

English FA Cup: Arsenal beats Chelsea to win 14th title

02 Aug 2020 10.48 am

Arsenal secured their 14th English FA Cup…

Continue reading

Transfer ban: Chelsea take appeal to court of Arbitration for Sport

07 Jun 2019 4.40 pm

Chelsea have taken their appeal against…

Continue reading

Southampton beat Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford bridge

27 Dec 2019 3.36 pm

Tottenham renewed their pursuit of a place…

Continue reading