Ahead of the planned protests against the reopening of the Lekki Toll Gate on Saturday, a member of the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, has pleaded with Nigerian youths to suspend the idea so as not to disrupt the overall work of ensuring that justice prevailed.

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa stated that the Panel of Inquiry is still sitting and yet to make any finding or recommendations, on the Lekki Toll Gate Incident of 20th October, 2020, beyond the majority and dissenting decisions of 6th October, 2021, all of which are purely interlocutory and not final.

He also said the “alleged bloodshed, mayhem, repressions and violence of October 2020 in general, should not be encouraged to be repeated again.”

Recall that the panel had on February 6, approved the reopening of the toll gate which had been closed and subjected to investigation since October, 2020.

But Mr. Adegboruwa, had given a dissenting opinion to the approval.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria urged all concerned, including the State government to be Patient and await the panel’s decisions, noting that, a protest or counter-protest at this time, may work to jeopardize the overall work of the Panel, the witnesses appearing or to appear, the testimonies, the investigations or even affect its ultimate assignment.

According to him, “The points made for and against interlocutory decisions of the Panel have been noted and they will be collated for necessary action, in consideration of the final report of the Panel.”

He also factored security and covid-19 concerns, as possible consequences of staging the protests.