Nigeria’s preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has hit top gear as the country’s track and field athletes have arrived in Texas, United States of America to train and compete in some meetings in a bid to qualify for the five relay events at the summer Games.

The team had almost three weeks training in Abuja in preparation for the relay races, after missing out of the World Relays in Poland due to visa hitches.

The trip was a promise fulfilled by the Honourable Minister of sports, Sunday Dare who had pledged to ensure the Nigerian relay teams qualify for Tokyo games and win medals.

Nigeria women’s 4×100 metres relay team has provisionally qualified for the Games by virtue of being one of the two fastest nations who have taken up the two available slots after the World Relays.

The women’s 4×400 metres, men’s 4×100 metres and 4×400 metres teams will be seeking to make qualification times in the United states.