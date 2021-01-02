Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic games have insisted it will go ahead with plans to host the events this summer despite concern over rising coronavirus cases.

Japanese Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga said the “Games will be held this summer” and would be “safe and secure”.

The Olympics are due to begin on the 23rd of July with the Paralympics following a month later from August 24th.

Cases in Japan are increasing in recent times with Tokyo reporting over 1,000 daily infections for the first time.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Japan has about 240 thousand cases of the virus with 3,337 deaths.

Costs for the Games have also increased by more than 2 billion pounds with the event poised to be the most expensive summer Olympics in history.