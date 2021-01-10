Tipper drivers on Sunday shut the Gusau – Sokoto highway following alleged illegal arrest of members by security operatives.

The action of the tipper drivers halted traffic along Gada biyu junction for over two hours Causing untold hardship on motorist traveling to Sokoto, Kebbi States and the Southern region

The union is accusing personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp for inhuman treatment for the past six months.

The Chairman of the union who was invited by the NSCDC for questioning said heavy armed personnel of the NSCDC arrested their vehicles and some drivers over alleged illegal mining.

According to him, none of their member is involved in illegal mining but dwell so much in selling Sands which has been their trade for years

Advertisement

Responding, the Assistant Commandant of the NSCDC Zamfara State command Abba Shehu said they were arrested for their involvement in illegal mining.

According to him, authorities of the federal ministry of solid minerals resources alerted the command of the illegal activities by some members of the Tipper Drivers union.

Shehu Abba insisted that the Chairman of the Tipper union was not arrested but was invited for questioning.

Some travelers on the highway expressed sadness over the development which has kept them stranded for over two hours.

Advertisement

The arrival of Police patrol team has settled the matter and the road has been opened for motorists.