President Bola Tinubu on Monday declared that his administration would press ahead with sweeping economic reforms, assuring Nigerians that the policies were designed to deliver inclusive growth and shared prosperity.

Speaking in Yola during a one-day working visit to Adamawa State, the President said early gains from the reforms were already strengthening states’ finances and empowering subnational governments to embark on transformative projects.

He addressed residents shortly after commissioning major infrastructure delivered by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, commending what he described as people-focused investments in roads, education and justice administration.

Tinubu said increased allocations to states were a direct outcome of coordinated fiscal reforms between federal and state authorities.

“That is the consequence of us working together, and we will achieve more macroeconomic successes. We are investing heavily in agriculture and human capital development. We must be able to feed ourselves and feed the country,” he said.

The President underscored the need for deeper collaboration across tiers of government, noting that improved synergy was accelerating development outcomes nationwide.

He particularly lauded Fintiri for prioritising projects that directly affect livelihoods.

“You are reflecting the true commitment of a government of the people, by the people and for the people. I have seen tremendous renewal and commitment in your investment in the education of our children,” Tinubu stated.

The projects inaugurated include a newly expanded eight-lane road with an underpass aimed at easing traffic congestion and stimulating commerce, a remodelled High Court complex to reinforce the justice system, and a model school designed to broaden access to quality education.

Tinubu urged state governments across the federation to intensify poverty-reduction efforts through sustained investments in education and youth empowerment, stressing that long-term stability depends on human capital development.

He also acknowledged the role of traditional and religious leaders in maintaining peace and unity in the state amid economic and political transitions.

In a separate commendation, the President praised the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, describing him as diligent and resolute in confronting insecurity.

“National Security Adviser, the son of the soil, Nuhudeen Ribadu. You are doing an excellent job, and we are seeing the results. With you, we will defeat the bandits and terrorists,” Tinubu said.

Earlier, Fintiri thanked the President for the visit and detailed a series of projects delivered under his administration, including 21 model schools spread across the state’s local government areas at a cost of N24.8 billion.

He also highlighted the expanded Galadima Aminu Road featuring an overhead bridge and underpass valued at N15.6 billion, the remodelled High Court Complex costing N5.5 billion, and a newly constructed Government House office complex worth N6.3 billion.

The governor reaffirmed Adamawa’s support for the Federal Government’s economic direction, expressing confidence that ongoing reforms would yield broader national benefits.