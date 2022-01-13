Tinubu visits Zamfara, commiserates Gov Matawalle over killings

Former Lagos state Governor and National leader of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived Zamfara State Government House Gusau.

The APC National leader is in Gusau to Commiserate With Governor Bello Matawalle and the people of the state over the recent killings in Anka and Bukuyyum Local Government Areas.

Mr. Tinubu and his entourage were recieved by Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle and other top government functionaries

He is currently in a closed door meeting with Governor Bello Matawalle.