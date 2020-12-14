The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his entourage, on Monday visited Maiduguri to condole the Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum and the entire people of the state over the killing of over 67 farmers at Zabarmari Village.

The APC national Leader described the killings as barbaric and pray for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

He believes with concerted efforts by the Government and Security agencies the war against insurgency would soon be a thing of the past calling on Nigerians to contribute their quota for the development of the nation.

On his part, Governor Babagana Zulum appreciates the visit by the national leader of the APC and described him as a great man of substance.

He reiterates the commitment of his administration in protecting the lives and property of his people.