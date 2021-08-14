The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for visiting him in London on 12 August.

The former governor of Lagos says in a statement issued by his media aide, that, “The visit was a friendly and welcome one that underscored the considerate and caring personality of our nation’s President and Commander-in-Chief.

He added that, “By this gesture, Mr. President has, again, demonstrated his personal thoughtfulness and humility; defying the erroneous commentaries peddled by his critics.