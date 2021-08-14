The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, has revealed how a syndicate involved in diversion of funds in the accounting department of the Office was discovered in 2019.

This is in reaction to Friday’s ruling of a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos ordering interim forfeiture of N241m and property in Utako District, Cadastral Zone, FCT, Abuja linked to a staff seconded from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to the Presidency’s SDGs Office.

The court granted the application of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC who had argued that the assets are reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities diverted from the Federal Government by the affected staff.

TVC News gathers that the staff involved has been redeployed back to his mother agency since 2019, following suspicion of a breach of the financial safeguards by a syndicate in their department.”

Also, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire has reportedly initiated measures to ensure investigations of the breach by the necessary authorities, as She was not interested in any cover up.