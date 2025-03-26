President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed three key bills into law, creating development commissions for Nigeria’s South-West and South-South regions while strengthening anti-doping regulations.

The move signals his administration’s commitment to decentralised development and governance reforms.

New Commissions to Drive Regional Progress

The South-West Development Commission and South-South Development Commission will mirror the structure of the existing Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the recently approved South-East Development Commission.

Their mandate includes:

Infrastructure development

Economic expansion

Job creation

Senator Basheer Lado, Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, hailed the decision as a “strategic step toward inclusive national progress.”

“This isn’t just policy—it’s about tangible, equitable growth for all regions,” Lado stated. “These commissions will address long-standing challenges in key economic zones while fostering industrial and social advancement.”

A Broader Vision for Decentralised Development

The signings reinforce Tinubu’s push for region-specific interventions, following his earlier approval of the South-East Development Commission.

Government sources indicate the move reflects a shift from centralised planning to tailored solutions for regional needs.

While operational timelines remain undisclosed, analysts say the commissions could unlock investment in critical sectors—from transport to energy—particularly in the South-South, Nigeria’s oil-producing heartland, and the South-West, a hub for commerce and industry.

Anti-Doping Law Strengthens Regulatory Framework

Alongside the regional bills, Tinubu enacted the Nigeria Anti-Doping Bill, 2025, aligning the country with global sports integrity standards.

Next Steps

Stakeholders await further details on funding and governance structures, but the president’s action has already drawn praise for prioritising bottom-up development. As Lado noted: “This ensures no region is left behind in Nigeria’s growth story.”