President Bola Tinubu has received the Rivers state sole administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired Vice Admiral and Chief of Naval Staff at the presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President had named the former Chief of Naval Staff as the Sole administrator of Rivers State following the declaration of a State of emergency in the State on Tuesday.

The declaration was as a result of the intractable Political crisis in the State and bombing of Oil pipelines by unknown person.