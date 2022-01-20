Tinubu pays condolence visit to Niger over killing of 200 people

National Leader of the All progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has arrived in Minna, Niger State capital, to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the killings of more than 200 people by suspected bandits.

The former governor of Lagos state was received by the Governor at the airport and they moved to the Government house where they had a closed door meeting..

Governor Bello recently said more than 200 people have been killed in attacks in over 300 communities in the State this year.

This was during President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the State.

