President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad. Justice Tanko, who served as CJN from 2019 to 2022, died on Tuesday at the age of 71 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In a statement by his Special Adviser on...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

Justice Tanko, who served as CJN from 2019 to 2022, died on Tuesday at the age of 71 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described the late jurist as an eminent legal mind, a disciplined administrator, and a devoted public servant who dedicated most of his life to the service of justice and the strengthening of Nigeria’s judiciary.

The statement reads: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received with deep sadness the news of the passing of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

“Justice Tanko, 71, from Bauchi State, died on Tuesday in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He was the Chief Justice of Nigeria from 2019 to 2022.

“President Tinubu describes the late Justice Tanko as an eminent legal mind, a disciplined administrator, and a dedicated public servant who devoted most of his life to upholding justice and strengthening the judiciary.

“The President notes that the deceased’s career on the Bench, which culminated in his appointment as CJN, was marked by integrity, courage, and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law.

“President Tinubu says the late jurist made invaluable contributions to the development of Nigeria’s legal system, acknowledging that his legacy will remain indelible, particularly among those he mentored.

“The President extends his heartfelt condolences to his family, the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the Bar and Bench, and the government and people of Bauchi State.

“He prays to Almighty Allah for the repose of his soul.”