The Ataoja of Osogbo has described Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as a credible, hale and hearty politician who can bring the desired development to Nigeria.

Oba Jimoh Oyetunji made this known while endorsing Bola Tinubu’s 2023 presidential aspiration. He said the people of Osogbo will support him in his quest to becoming the President of Nigeria.

The 2023 presidential aspirant says he is fit and ready to restore the glory of Nigeria.