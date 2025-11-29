President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has welcomed Nigeria’s election to the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for the 2026–2027 biennium, describing it as a testament to the country’s growing influence in global shipping governance. The re-election into Category C of the IMO Coun...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has welcomed Nigeria’s election to the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for the 2026–2027 biennium, describing it as a testament to the country’s growing influence in global shipping governance.

The re-election into Category C of the IMO Council took place during the organization’s General Assembly in London on Friday, November 28, marking Nigeria’s return after a 14-year absence.

Speaking on the achievement, President Tinubu said it reflects the international community’s confidence in Nigeria’s commitment to maritime safety, security, environmental stewardship, and rules-based operations.

He commended the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, officials of the Ministry, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and Nigeria’s diplomatic team for their dedication, professionalism, and strategic efforts throughout the election process.

The President emphasised that the new mandate aligns with his administration’s agenda to maximise the potential of Nigeria’s blue economy, expand maritime infrastructure, strengthen anti-piracy measures, and enhance the nation’s standing as a regional shipping hub.

He assured the global maritime community of Nigeria’s commitment to safer seas, cleaner oceans, efficient maritime transport systems, and the promotion of cooperation, innovation, and fairness in international maritime regulation.

President Tinubu expressed gratitude to member states for their support and pledged that Nigeria would honor the trust placed in it through sustained leadership and active participation in advancing global maritime objectives.