National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Juju music legend, Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye, popularly known as King Sunny Ade, as he clocks 74.

In a statement issued Tuesday by his media office, the former governor of Lagos state said as a music maestro, King Sunny Ade has brought joy to countless number of people who continue to listen and dance to the rhythm of his music and draw inspiration and meaning fromhis philosophical lyrics.

The statetement: ” I join your family, friends, millions of your fans, and admirers, both home and abroad, in congratulating you, Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye MFR, King Sunny Ade, on the auspicious occasion of your 74th birthday

“As a cultural ambassador, you have deployed your music and energetic dance steps in promoting and projecting the richness of Nigerian and African culture beyond the shores of Africa.

“You blazed the trail as one of the few Africans who have performed at the Grammy’s, one of the pinnacles of global music.

“You have used your music as a veritable vehicle for social reform in Nigeria, earning you several honours locally and internationally including the national honour of Member of the Federal Republic (MFR) and Ambassador of the Change Begins With Me project of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“On this occasion of your 74th birthday, I cannot but wish you many more years of putting joy on the faces of Nigerians nay, humanity through your music.

” I pray that God continue to grant you good health and many more successes in life. Once again, congratulations!”