The emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari is eighty years old, and messages of goodwill have continued to pour in, commending him for his role in engendering peace, since his ascension to the throne in 1995.

He’s been described as a foremost traditional ruler who had made a good name for himself as an outstanding legal luminary and a fearless and courageous judicial officer.

One message of goodwill came from the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who said that “Since his emergence, he has provided that unique leadership and direction for the Ilorin Emirate, which has helped in engendering peace, stability and development.

Before his enthronement, he had served meritoriously as president of the court of appeal Ibadan and Lagos division – a position he held until he was made the eleventh emir.