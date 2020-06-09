The media office of the National leader of the All Progressives Congress has dnied that there is tension brewing between Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Rauf Aregbesola, the current minister of Interior.

This statement was made to put an end to an online media report misinterpreting the dissolution of all factional groups within the APC in Lagos state.

In a statement issued, the disbandment of factional groups within the party was to promote discipline, harmony and cohesion aimed at engendering party supremacy.

As a result of this clarification, the APC is said to be united without any factions.

Read the full statement below…

NO COLD WAR BETWEEN ASIWAJU TINUBU, OGBENI AREGBESOLA

Today, the Governor’s Advisory Council, the highest decision-making body within the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, passed a resolution calling for the disbandment of all factional groups within the party.

This was to promote discipline, harmony and cohesion and engender party supremacy. The APC is one united political family in Lagos.

Our attention has, however, been drawn to a report in an online newspaper alleging that the GAC’s appropriate and candid resolution had worsened a phantom cold war between Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

This is a figment of the imagination of the news organization that authored the report. Asiwaju Tinubu remains Ogbeni Aregbesola’s leader. The former governor of Osun State has been unswervingly and wholly committed to the progressive ideology of the Tinubu political family.

There is no war, cold or hot, between them. There has never been and there will never be. Asiwaju believes in him and he believes in the APC leader.

Our political family remains strong. And we are staying focused in our commitment to building and maintaining a cohesive political party.

The GAC is a very strong body within the APC leadership structure in Lagos. Its resolution is not targeted at any particular individual or collection of individuals.

The resolution was to restate the often-stated position that the only group known to us is APC and not any of the factional groups. It was to renew the commitment to APC and its unity.

Ogbeni Aregbesola is a strong member of the political family. The GAC position does not imply any division within the group. The resolution is well-meaning and should not be misinterpreted.

To do so impulsively as the authors of the report has done is to take the frontier of reporting away from facts to the realm of groundless speculations.