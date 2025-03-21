President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated renowned pharmacist and administrator, Mr. Ifejola Arowolo, on his 80th birthday, recognising his invaluable contributions to public health in Nigeria and beyond.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu lauded Arowolo’s distinguished career, which has left an indelible mark on both the public and private health sectors in Nigeria and the United States.

The President particularly highlighted Arowolo’s role as the pioneer Chairman of the National Drug Abuse Committee in Ondo State and his tenure as Director of Pharmaceutical Services in the state, where he spearheaded initiatives to combat counterfeit drugs.

The President commended Arowolo’s dedication to strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system, especially his pioneering efforts to integrate indigenous medicine with Western practices—an initiative that has helped make healthcare more accessible and affordable to ordinary Nigerians.

Acknowledging Arowolo’s unwavering commitment to education as a tool for poverty alleviation, President Tinubu praised the pharmacist’s lifelong advocacy for principled governance and civic responsibility.

He also noted Arowolo’s strong legacy of integrity, hard work, and accountability, values that he has successfully passed down to his children, including Mrs. Olu Verheijen, who serves as the President’s Special Adviser on Energy.

Tinubu wished the esteemed octogenarian continued good health, happiness, and fulfilment, as he celebrates this significant milestone.

Arowolo’s career has been defined by his fight against counterfeit medicines and his dedication to ethical leadership in the pharmaceutical industry.

His service has earned him widespread admiration, not only for his professional achievements but also for his disciplined and faith-driven approach to leadership.