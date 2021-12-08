Tinubu Commiserates with Governor Sanwo-olu, Families of Dead Schoolchildren

Former Lagos governor and All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu, Chairman of Ojudu Local Council Development Authority, Mr. Segun Odumbaku, and the families, friends and loved ones of all those who perished in Wednesday’s tragic road traffic incident.



He called on the security agencies to thoroughly investigate this “preventable and tragic incident.”

In an emotional letter to Governor Sanwo-olu, which he personally signed, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “I offer my sincere condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of all those who perished in Wednesday’s tragic road traffic incident.

“School children on their way home from an otherwise ordinary day of school needlessly lost their lives as a result of one man’s the wanton recklessness. I was deeply shocked and saddened when I learned of what took place and my thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their lives and all of the innocent men and women who were forced to witness this catastrophic incident.

“This was such a senseless and unexpected disaster and I join with you, Mr. Governor, in mourning the devastating destruction of young lives in our state.

“This is a difficult moment for all Lagosians. I call on the State Police Command to thoroughly investigate this preventable and tragic incident and to bring, swiftly, to justice the man responsible.

“It is important that we all learn the lessons of this incident and that, as leaders of this great state, we do all that is within our power to put in place measures and safeguards to prevent a recurrence of similar incidents in future.

“Let me also express my support and gratitude to Lagosians who immediately provided assistance at the scene as well as to the men and women of the state’s emergency management agencies for their equally speedy response to the disaster. May God bless you and all the great people of Lagos State.”