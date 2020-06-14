The collapse of a bridge embarkment in Oko-Erin, Ilorin, the Kwara state capital has claimed the life of a man while two others are still missing.

The incident happened late Saturday night during a downpour.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that the man was returning home when flood took control of his car.

Two of the occupants were said to have quickly ran out of the vehicle while the driver and two other occupants were not that lucky.

The flood forced the car into the collapsing bridge embarkment and eventually into the floodplain.

The driver of the car has been found dead while two others are still missing.

The Kwara state government has mobilised emergency responders to the scene while efforts are being made to remove the vehicle from floodplain.