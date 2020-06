Mrs. Ibidunni Igbodalo, the wife of popular Lagos Pastor, Ituah Ighodalo, has passed away at the age of 40.

According to reports, Ibidunni died on Sunday morning in her room at a yet-to-be identified hotel in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

She was the Chief Executive Officer of Elizabeth R Events and founder of the Ibidun Ighodalo Foundation.