Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki today paid a visit to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Both Governors immediately went into a closed door meeting at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The reason for the visit remains unknown but may not unconnected with Governor Obaseki’s disqualification by the APC from participating in the party’s Governorship primaries in Edo State.

The visit to Rivers State also comes amidst rumors of Governor Obaseki’s defection to the Peoples Democratic Party.