Three arrested for vandalising, stealing Mast in Ogun state

Police in Ogun have arrested three men for allegedly vandalizing and stealing equipment from an MTN tower built in the Kuta section of the state’s Agbara Expressway.

Kabiru Olusola, 27, Taye Daniel, 43, and Afeez Balogun, 47, were arrested while committing the crime following a distress call to the Divisional Headquarters, Atan-Ota, Ogun Police Command DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement issued in Ota, Ogun.

Mr. Oyeyemi added that the call came from one Shuaib Muhammed, the company’s Chief Security Officer, who reported that roughly six hoodlums had stormed the position of the MTN mast.

“Recovered from the suspects are seven backup batteries valued at N3 million, rectifier module and their operational vehicle with registration number AAA 779 XL,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered a thorough inquiry into the issue with the goal of charging the suspects as soon as possible.

Bankole also directed that the escaped members of the gang be hunted and brought to justice.