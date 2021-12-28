Those who invaded my Church on Sunday wanted to eliminate me – Nwosu

The Son in-law of former Governor Rochas Okorocha and Governorship Candidate of Action Alliance in 2019 general elections Uche Nwosu said the plans of those who arrested him in church on Sunday were to eliminate him if not the quick intervention of police authority.

Addressing Journalists in Owerri the Imo state capital, Nwosu accused Imo State Government of being responsible for the act and urged the Inspector General Police to carry out a thorough investigation on his abduction by masked security operatives in a church on Sunday.

Nwosu noted that such an uncivilized action should not the swept under the carpet to avoid a repeat.