President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that his administration will be a lot harder on those attacking critical national infrastructure after giving them several opportunities to change course.

The President made this vow after receiving a briefing from the Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, and members of the commission on the series of attacks on its facilities.

The President added that the attacks have shown that the perpetrators want his administration to fail, he said the perpetrators will soon get a shock of their lives.

He assured the INEC team that the Federal Government will make available everything to ensure the smooth operations of its activities as enshrined in the nations’ laws.

The President said the recent change of Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police is designed to confront the challenges of security confronting the nation is confronted headlong.

According to President Buhari, their will be zero tolerance for all those those bent on destroying the country by promoting crime and insurrection!

He concluded by saying that many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War.

Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.