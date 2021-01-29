Thomas Tuchel’s reign at Chelsea got off to a frustrating start on Wednesday night with his side forced to a goalless draw by Wolves on his premier league managerial debut.

Tuchel who was appointed Chelsea manager on Tuesday following the sacking of Frank Lampard, took his place in the dugout after conducting one training session with his new team.

But the German was given an indication of the huge challenge facing him as Chelsea struggled to carve out chances against a Wolves side, short on confidence and without a top-flight win since the 15th of December.

Tuchel says it was a positive start to his Chelsea reign.