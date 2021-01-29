The Lagos State Sexual Offences Court, Ikeja, has sentenced a man, Nura Asumoge to 25 years imprisonment for defilement of a 13-year old minor in Lagos.

The defendant was earlier arraigned by the Lagos State Government on a one-count charge in 2018, which he pleaded guilty to.

He was said to have sent the unsuspecting victim on an errand on 3rd April 2018, and on her return, the defendant forcefully had sexual intercourse with her and warned her not to inform anyone.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Arinola Momoh-Ayonkanmbi, of the State’s Ministry of Justice, had urged the court to sentence the defendant accordingly having proved beyond reasonable doubt, from several evidence, that the defendant committed the offence for which he was charged.

The trial judge, Justice Abiola Soladoye in her sentencing, stated that the evidences provided by the prosecutors were credible and compelling, providing enough ground for the conviction of the defendant.

Justice Soladoye found the defendant guilty of the charge, punishable under section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State (2015). In the judgment, “You are hereby sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for the offence of defilement of a 13 year old girl”.

Justice Soladoye also ordered that the Convict, Nura Asumoge’s name be entered into the Sexual Offenders Register in Lagos State.