The Senate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has mandated the institution’s management to ask all students to vacate hostels “with immediate effect.”

“The Senate at its meeting held today, Wednesday considered the situation of third wave of COVID-19 in Lagos State and its implications for the university. The Senate resolved that all students should vacate the halls of residence immediately,” the source said.

The Senate also approved commencement of virtual lectures from July 26.

The Senate, which comprises professors, heads of the departments and other lecturers, is the supreme organ of a university on academic matters including approval of results and award of certificates