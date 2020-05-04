The Presidential TaskForce on COVID-19 has frowned at “the high level of breaches by citizens to the new directives issued by the President on Lagos and the FCT.

The secretary to the government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said state governments and security agencies will now start to enforce the measures rigidly and violators will be prosecuted.

The Director-General of the Nigeria centre for disease control, Chikwe Ihekweazu, predicted that there will be an increase in the number of cases of coronavirus, as a result of the breaches recorded today.

He therefore called on corporate organisations to help in the enforcement of the Presidential directives on social distancing, wearing of fce masks and hand washing.

Banks were particularly urged to improve measures for effective physical distancing.

The taskforce noted that it is essential that movement is mitigated, so as to prevent an explosion of numbers. This is why schools remain shut, and the ban on passenger flight and inter-state movement has not been lifted.