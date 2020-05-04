The expanded COVID-19 Committee and Task Force in Bayelsa has extended the partial lockdown in the state by one week.

Governor Douye Diri also directed security agencies and people of the state to comply with the presidential directive of a 24-hour inter-state lockdown with a curfew in place from 8pm to 6am.



Ovieteme George reports that a family of five is in the isolation centre of the Niger Delta University Teaching hospital in Okolobiri while the expanded COVID – 19 Committee and Task Force meet in Yenagoa.

The Federal Medical Centre awaits calibration of its Gene Expert Machines by the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control before it can start testing COVID – 19 in its 28 -bed facility.

Governor Diri called for a total compliance with the presidential directive.

The Bayelsa State Institute of Tourism is directed to venture into mass isolation production of face masks to be distributed to people of the state.