The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has dismissed reports of an explosion at the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) in Rivers State.

In a statement issued by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, NNPC clarified that the incident was a flare event, not an explosion, and assured that it had been fully contained.

“The company clarified that what occurred was a flare incident, which has since been fully contained. There is no danger or health hazard to staff, the surrounding communities, or the environment.

“NNPC Ltd. urges the media and the public to disregard any reports suggesting an explosion at the refinery, as they are entirely false.”