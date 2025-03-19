Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has ordered operatives of the Amotekun Corps to relocate immediately to rural communities to curb attacks by suspected armed herdsmen.

The directive follows the killing of farmers at Aba Oyinbo in Akure North Local Government Area.

In response to the killings, angry protesters stormed Alagbaka, the State’s seat of power, displaying the corpses of the slain farmers in front of the Governor’s Office.

Earlier this month, herdsmen had launched a reprisal attack on four communities in Akure North, leaving many dead.

The protesters also blocked the Akure-Owo highway at Ogbese to protest the killing of the five farmers.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Regent of Ademekun Camp, Princess Adelowo Kemisola, said several persons have been killed by herdsmen.

Princess Adelowo who passed vote of no confidence on the Divisional Police Officer of Ala Police Division, said the police have failed to take action against herdsmen.

Ondo Deputy Governor, Olaide Adelami, said the Governor has ordered Amotekun Corps to immediately move to the communities and provide security for the people and their property.

He said, “I have listened to your plight and how armed Fulani herdsmen have been invading your communities killing farmers.