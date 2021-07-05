Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has denied a report published by one of the national dailies that he was planning to form a new Political party ahead of the 2023 Election.

The former President who made this known through a Press release by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi said those who reported the story should visit ‘Yaba Left’ as he has declared that he is done with partisan politics but open to consultation as an elder statesman, adding that his Political party for now is party of Nigerians facing insecurity, unemployment, poverty and other forms of challenges.

He said “In my part of the world, when you say goodnight in a place, you do not go back there and say good evening. The one who reported that may need to visit Yaba Left. And those who believe it can believe that their mothers are men.”

“I’m done with partisan politics but by my position in Nigeria and in Africa and without being immodest and indeed in the world my door must be opened and it is open to any individual or group of individuals who want to seek my opinion, view or advice on any issue or matter and I will respond to the best of my ability, without being part of that individual or group”.