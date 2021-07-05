Kano State House of Assembly has suspended the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado, for one month.

Muhuyi Magaji was suspended for rejecting an accountant sent to him by the state’s Accountant General.

The suspension followed a letter of complaint against him sent to the house by the Accountant general’s Office.

A letter revealed that the Chairman appoints a grade level 4 staff as the commission’s accountant, contrary to the state act.

The majority leader of the Kano House of Assembly, Labaran Madari asked the house to hand over the matter to the House Committee on Anti-corruption for investigation and action.

Also, the house asks the respected committee to compile the report to the house in two weeks.