Tension in Niger Community following Alleged Bandits advance from the Forest

Tension in Niger Community over bandits alleged advance Governor Abubakar Sanni Bello Of Niger State
Inhabitants of Beri community in Mariga Local government area of Niger state have been alerted of a possible attack by bandits who are reportedly advancing towards the community from the forest .

The local vigilante group and some members of the police were seen in various groups along the highway leading to Kontagora ready to repel any possible attack.
We will bring you more details as events unfold.

