There is palpable tension as angry youths have set ablaze a Divisional police Headquarters Situated at Isinweke in Ihitte Uboma Council Area, Imo State following an alleged killing of a youth by yet-to-be identified trigger happy police Officer

TVC NEWS gathered that two Police officers also sustained machete cut injuries in the incident.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Imo State Police Command Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident.

According to him the policemen who went for an arrest in the area were attacked by the youths, injured two policemen and freed a suspect.

Ikeokwu said the officers who in a bid to protect themselves from the fear of being lynched by the irate youths, that a stray bullet hit one of the youths and he later died in a hospital.

Ikeokwu noted that policemen had been deployed to the station, adding that the state Commissioner of police, Nasiru Muhammed, has ordered investigation into the matter as normalcy has been returned in the area.