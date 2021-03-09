Lagos state government has taken delivery of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government.

This was made known by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu while speaking at the 2021 International Women’s Day celebration.

The event which took place at the Police College, Ikeja, was organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Arrival of #COVID19 vaccines. We’re making progress. The world will see the end of the pandemic.

Good morning Lagos. pic.twitter.com/6hfNtVH07B — Gboyega Akosile (@gboyegaakosile) March 9, 2021 Advertisement

Governor Sanwo-Olu added that the State Government received the vaccines at about 4:00 am on Tuesday, noting that the vaccines have been kept in a safe place.

He assured Lagosians that the State government will soon commence the vaccinations in line with the scheduled guidelines laid down by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Governor Sanwo-Olu also implored Lagosians to continue to keep to all the COVID-19 protocols like wearing of facemasks, washing and sanitising their hands and observing social distance.