Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni and his Plateau State counterpart Simon Lalong along with four ministers flag off of 3.2 billion dollars Eastern narrow gauge railway project by President Muhammadu Buhari, in Port-harcourt.

The groundbreaking ceremony marks the commencement of the implementation of another important national infrastructure which consists of three projects;.

The Port Harcourt to Maiduguri narrow gauge railway reconstruction project with new branch lines to Owerri, Imo State and Damaturu, Yobe State.

Advertisement

The second and the third projects are the Bonny deep sea port and a Railway Industrial Park, Port Harcourt are to be constructed through direct investments by Chinese partners and international financing agencies.

The project is also designed to link other standard gauge rail lines under construction through the provision of transshipment centers.

The funding of the railway is through loan to fund 85% project cost and the Federal Government contribution of 15% as counterpart funding.