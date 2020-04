The Uyo zonal office of the EFCC on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, secured the conviction of 10 internet fraudsters brought before Justice Simon Amobeda of the Federal High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State.

The convicts are: Abasiama Essien Ekopimoh (aka Foster Scolt), Gabriel David, Ogon Godspower, Etim Stephen, Kolade Shobayo Jonathan and Raphael Bassey.

Others are: Ahmed Adelakun, Mbang Prince Peter, Nnamdi Ogana, and Edafe Matthew.